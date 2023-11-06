The Houston Christian Huskies go up against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the BYU vs. Houston Christian matchup in this article.

Houston Christian vs. BYU Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Christian vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total BYU Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline BetMGM BYU (-33.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel BYU (-33.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Houston Christian vs. BYU Betting Trends (2022-23)

Houston Christian compiled a 13-14-0 record against the spread last year.

The Huskies were an underdog by 33.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

BYU went 16-12-0 ATS last season.

Cougars games went over the point total 15 out of 28 times last season.

