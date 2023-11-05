Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals meet the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 at Paycor Stadium, where they'll be up against Micah Hyde and the Buffalo Bills defense. For more stats and analysis on the Bengals receivers' matchup against the Bills' secondary, see below.

Bengals vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV: NBC

Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bills 89 12.7 8 41 13.17

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Micah Hyde Insights

Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense

Ja'Marr Chase's 656 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 85 times and has totaled 60 catches and four touchdowns.

In the air, Cincinnati has passed for 1,385 yards, or 197.9 per game -- that's the fifth-lowest total in the league.

The Bengals score only 18.7 points per game, 26th in the league.

Cincinnati carries one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 37.9 times per game (sixth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Bengals rank 14th in the NFL in pass attempts, throwing the ball 33 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 60%.

Micah Hyde & the Bills' Defense

Micah Hyde has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 35 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending against the pass, Buffalo's D ranks 12th in the NFL with 1,633 passing yards allowed (204.1 per game) and third with eight passing touchdowns allowed.

This year, the Bills have had one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking seventh in the NFL by surrendering 17 points per game. They rank 19th in the NFL with 326.1 total yards allowed per contest.

Buffalo has allowed over 100 receiving yards to one player this season.

Eight players have hauled in a touchdown against the Bills this season.

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Micah Hyde Advanced Stats

Ja'Marr Chase Micah Hyde Rec. Targets 85 19 Def. Targets Receptions 60 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.9 14 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 656 35 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 93.7 4.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 320 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 12 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

