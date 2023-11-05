The Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) host an NFC East battle against the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Cowboys

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Cowboys Insights

This season the Cowboys put up 6.6 more points per game (28.1) than the Eagles allow (21.5).

The Cowboys collect 25 more yards per game (338) than the Eagles give up per matchup (313).

This year Dallas piles up 117.1 rushing yards per game, 51.6 more than Philadelphia allows (65.5).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Eagles have forced turnovers (10).

Cowboys Away Performance

The Cowboys put up 21.5 points per game on the road (6.6 less than their overall average), and concede 21.8 away from home (4.7 more than overall).

The Cowboys rack up 305 yards per game in away games (33 less than their overall average), and concede 316 away from home (28.6 more than overall).

In road games, Dallas accumulates 190 passing yards per game and concedes 177.8. That's less than it gains (220.9) and allows (178.6) overall.

The Cowboys' average yards rushing in road games (115) is lower than their overall average (117.1). But their average yards conceded on the road (138.3) is higher than overall (108.9).

The Cowboys' offensive third-down percentage away from home (45.3%) is lower than their overall average (48%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (41.2%) is higher than overall (34.5%).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 at San Francisco L 42-10 NBC 10/16/2023 at Los Angeles W 20-17 ABC/ESPN 10/29/2023 Los Angeles W 43-20 FOX 11/5/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 11/12/2023 New York - FOX 11/19/2023 at Carolina - FOX 11/23/2023 Washington - CBS

