How to Watch Bengals vs. Bills Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bills (5-3) visit a streaking Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) team on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals have won three games in a row.
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Bills
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: NBC
Bengals vs. Bills Insights
- This year, the Bengals score just 1.7 more points per game (18.7) than the Bills allow (17).
- This year Buffalo scores 7.2 more points per game (27.8) than Cincinnati surrenders (20.6).
- The Bengals rack up 49.2 fewer yards per game (276.9) than the Bills allow per contest (326.1).
- Buffalo collects 376.9 yards per game, just 6.2 more than the 370.7 Cincinnati gives up.
- This season, the Bengals rack up 79 yards per game on the ground, 43 fewer than the Bills allow per outing (122).
- Buffalo rushes for 113.1 yards per game, 25.5 fewer than the 138.6 Cincinnati allows per outing.
- The Bengals have turned the ball over six times this season, eight fewer than the Bills have forced (14).
- Buffalo has turned the ball over 12 times, one fewer times than Cincinnati has forced turnovers (13).
Bengals Home Performance
- The Bengals score 20 points per game at home (1.3 more than their overall average), and give up 18.7 at home (1.9 less than overall).
- The Bengals' average yards gained (268.3) and conceded (363.7) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 276.9 and 370.7, respectively.
- Cincinnati's average passing yards gained (208.7) and allowed (251.7) at home are both higher than its overall averages of 197.9 and 232.1, respectively.
- The Bengals accumulate 59.7 rushing yards per game at home (19.3 less than their overall average), and give up 112 at home (26.6 less than overall).
- The Bengals' offensive third-down percentage in home games (41.9%) is higher than their overall average (33.7%). Their defensive third-down percentage at home (40.5%) is lower than overall (42.9%).
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/8/2023
|at Arizona
|W 34-20
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Seattle
|W 17-13
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|at San Francisco
|W 31-17
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|NBC
|11/12/2023
|Houston
|-
|CBS
|11/16/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/26/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
Bills Away Performance
- The Bills' average points scored in away games (26) is lower than their overall average (27.8). But their average points allowed in road games (18) is higher than overall (17).
- The Bills' average yards gained (346.3) and conceded (294.3) in road games are both lower than their overall averages of 376.9 and 326.1, respectively.
- Buffalo's average passing yards gained (231) and conceded (170) in road games are both lower than its overall averages of 263.8 and 204.1, respectively.
- The Bills' average rushing yards gained (115.3) and allowed (124.3) in away games are both higher than their overall averages of 113.1 and 122, respectively.
- The Bills' third-down percentages on offense (47.5%) and defense (32.3%) in away games are both lower than their overall numbers of 49% and 40%, respectively.
Bills Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|New York
|W 14-9
|NBC
|10/22/2023
|at New England
|L 29-25
|CBS
|10/26/2023
|Tampa Bay
|W 24-18
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/5/2023
|at Cincinnati
|-
|NBC
|11/13/2023
|Denver
|-
|ESPN
|11/19/2023
|New York
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|CBS
