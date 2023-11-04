CUSA opponents will meet when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-4) meet the UTEP Miners (3-6). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Western Kentucky vs. UTEP?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Western Kentucky 31, UTEP 20

Western Kentucky 31, UTEP 20 Western Kentucky has won three of the four games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (75%).

The Hilltoppers have played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

UTEP has been an underdog in five games this season and won one (20%) of those contests.

The Miners have played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Hilltoppers have a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Western Kentucky (-9.5)



Western Kentucky (-9.5) Western Kentucky has four wins in seven games versus the spread this season.

The Hilltoppers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 9.5 points or more.

UTEP has two wins versus the spread in eight games this season.

The Miners have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (54.5)



Under (54.5) Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 54.5 points four times this season.

There has been just one game featuring UTEP this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 54.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 48.6 points per game, 5.9 points fewer than the total of 54.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Western Kentucky

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.2 64.2 60.8 Implied Total AVG 36.3 36.3 36.3 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

UTEP

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.2 51.5 48.9 Implied Total AVG 27.4 27.8 27 ATS Record 2-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-2 1-2

