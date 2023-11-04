The Week 10 college football slate includes eight games featuring SEC teams involved. Read on to get up-to-date results and key players from each completed game.

Jump to Matchup:

UConn vs. Tennessee | Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss | Arkansas vs. Florida | Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina

Week 10 SEC Results

Tennessee 59 UConn 3

  • Pregame Favorite: Tennessee (-35.5)
  • Pregame Total: 55

Tennessee Leaders

  • Passing: Joe Milton (11-for-14, 254 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jaylen Wright (8 ATT, 113 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Squirrel White (2 TAR, 2 REC, 94 YDS, 1 TD)

UConn Leaders

  • Passing: Ta'Quan Roberson (24-for-40, 218 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jalen Mitchell (8 ATT, 28 YDS)
  • Receiving: Justin Joly (10 TAR, 8 REC, 89 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

TennesseeUConn
650Total Yards256
375Passing Yards221
275Rushing Yards35
0Turnovers3

Ole Miss 38 Texas A&M 35

  • Pregame Favorite: Ole Miss (-3)
  • Pregame Total: 51.5

Ole Miss Leaders

  • Passing: Jaxson Dart (24-for-33, 387 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Quinshon Judkins (23 ATT, 102 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Tre Harris (15 TAR, 11 REC, 213 YDS, 1 TD)

Texas A&M Leaders

  • Passing: Max Johnson (31-for-42, 305 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Amari Daniels (12 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jahdae Walker (10 TAR, 8 REC, 100 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Ole MissTexas A&M
518Total Yards457
387Passing Yards305
131Rushing Yards152
0Turnovers1

Arkansas 39 Florida 36

  • Pregame Favorite: Florida (-3)
  • Pregame Total: 49

Arkansas Leaders

  • Passing: K.J. Jefferson (20-for-31, 255 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Raheim Sanders (18 ATT, 103 YDS)
  • Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (3 TAR, 3 REC, 103 YDS)

Florida Leaders

  • Passing: Graham Mertz (26-for-42, 282 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Trevor Etienne (12 ATT, 80 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Eugene Wilson III (9 TAR, 8 REC, 90 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

FloridaArkansas
394Total Yards481
282Passing Yards255
112Rushing Yards226
1Turnovers2

South Carolina 38 Jacksonville State 28

  • Pregame Favorite: South Carolina (-14.5)
  • Pregame Total: 55.5

South Carolina Leaders

  • Passing: Spencer Rattler (27-for-38, 399 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Mario Anderson (16 ATT, 75 YDS)
  • Receiving: Xavier Legette (13 TAR, 9 REC, 217 YDS, 2 TDs)

Jacksonville State Leaders

  • Passing: Zion Webb (12-for-23, 183 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Ron Wiggins (17 ATT, 88 YDS)
  • Receiving: Perry Carter Jr. (7 TAR, 5 REC, 106 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

South CarolinaJacksonville State
488Total Yards421
399Passing Yards196
89Rushing Yards225
1Turnovers3

Upcoming Week 10 SEC Games

Kentucky Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Kentucky (-5.5)

No. 13 LSU Tigers at No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Alabama (-3)

