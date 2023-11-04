Searching for details on how to watch all of the Week 10 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can see all eight games involving teams from the SEC.

SEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Arkansas Razorbacks at Florida Gators 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Jacksonville State Gamecocks at South Carolina Gamecocks 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Texas A&M Aggies at Ole Miss Rebels 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) UConn Huskies at Tennessee Volunteers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Auburn Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Kentucky Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide 7:45 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 CBS (Live stream on Fubo)

