CUSA Games Today: How to Watch CUSA Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for info on how to watch all of the Week 10 college football action? Below, we outline how you can watch all five games involving teams from the CUSA.
CUSA Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Jacksonville State Gamecocks at South Carolina Gamecocks
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Kennesaw State Owls at Sam Houston Bearkats
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Liberty Flames
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at New Mexico State Aggies
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at UTEP Miners
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
