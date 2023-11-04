Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Webb County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Webb County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Webb County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
St. Augustine High School at The Emery/Weiner School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.