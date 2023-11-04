UTSA vs. North Texas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) will square off against a fellow AAC opponent, the North Texas Mean Green (3-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Apogee Stadium. The Mean Green will attempt to pull off an upset as 7.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 71.5 points.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. North Texas matchup in this article.
UTSA vs. North Texas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- City: Denton, Texas
- Venue: Apogee Stadium
UTSA vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|North Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-7.5)
|71.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-7.5)
|71.5
|-330
|+260
UTSA vs. North Texas Betting Trends
- UTSA has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Roadrunners have been favored by 7.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- North Texas has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Mean Green have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
