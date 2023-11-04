Oddsmakers project a tight contest when the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-2) visit the Texas State Bobcats (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Georgia Southern is favored by 2 points. The total has been set at 69.5 points for this game.

Georgia Southern ranks 28th in scoring offense (33.8 points per game) and 59th in scoring defense (24.6 points allowed per game) this season. While Texas State's defense has been stuck in neutral, ranking 25th-worst by allowing 410.9 total yards per game, its offense ranks 12th-best with 472.1 total yards per contest.

Texas State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Location: San Marcos, Texas

Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs Texas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia Southern -2 -110 -110 69.5 -110 -110 -135 +110

Texas State Recent Performance

Offensively, the Bobcats are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 473 yards per game (-7-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 376 (74th-ranked).

The Bobcats are putting up 21.3 points per game in their past three games (-34-worst in college football), and allowing 28.3 per game (-26-worst).

In its past three games, Texas State has thrown for 274.7 yards per game (60th in the nation), and allowed 249 in the air (-43-worst).

On the ground, during the past three games, the Bobcats have gained an average of 198.3 yards (52nd in college football), and conceded 127 (91st).

The Bobcats are winless against the spread and 2-1 overall over their past three games.

None of Texas State's past three games has gone over the total.

Week 10 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Texas State Betting Records & Stats

Texas State's ATS record is 3-4-0 this year.

The Bobcats have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Out of Texas State's seven games with a set total, two have hit the over (28.6%).

Texas State has been an underdog in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.

Texas State is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has compiled 2,104 yards (263 yards per game) while completing 68.1% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Ismail Mahdi has carried the ball 118 times for 854 yards, with eight touchdowns.

Donerio Davenport has racked up 232 yards (on 55 carries) with one touchdown.

Joey Hobert has collected 51 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 663 (82.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 70 times and has six touchdowns.

Ashtyn Hawkins has caught 35 passes and compiled 452 receiving yards (56.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kole Wilson has racked up 444 reciving yards (55.5 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Ben Bell has collected five sacks to pace the team, while also recording 10 TFL and 36 tackles.

Texas State's top-tackler, Brian Holloway, has 62 tackles, eight TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Kaleb Ford-Dement has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 17 tackles, two TFL, and one pass defended to his name.

