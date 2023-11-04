The Jackson State Tigers (6-3) meet a fellow SWAC foe when they visit the Texas Southern Tigers (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Jackson State ranks 45th in the FCS with 28.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 42nd in points allowed (290.6 points allowed per contest). With 360.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Texas Southern ranks 60th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 78th, surrendering 366.5 total yards per contest.

Texas Southern vs. Jackson State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Texas Southern vs. Jackson State Key Statistics

Texas Southern Jackson State 360.3 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351 (35th) 366.5 (74th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.6 (42nd) 192.9 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.2 (68th) 167.4 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.8 (55th) 4 (115th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Jace Wilson has thrown for 986 yards (140.9 per game) while completing 55.1% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 110 yards with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, LaDarius Owens, has carried the ball 134 times for 939 yards (117.4 per game) with five touchdowns.

Jacorey Howard has racked up 283 yards on 52 carries with four touchdowns.

Jyrin Johnson leads his squad with 314 receiving yards on 31 receptions with three touchdowns.

Quaydarius Davis has 25 receptions (on 22 targets) for a total of 281 yards (35.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Trenton Leary's 10 targets have resulted in 12 grabs for 155 yards and one touchdown.

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has thrown for 1,178 yards (130.9 ypg) to lead Jackson State, completing 63.4% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Irvin Mulligan has carried the ball 96 times for a team-high 576 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Ahmad Miller has racked up 218 yards on 34 attempts.

Fabian McCray's 427 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has collected 28 receptions and two touchdowns.

Rico Powers Jr. has caught 22 passes for 309 yards (34.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Duke Miller has been the target of 16 passes and hauled in 22 receptions for 206 yards, an average of 22.9 yards per contest.

