The Texas Longhorns should win their matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, based on our computer model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Texas vs. Kansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas State (+4) Over (49.5) Texas 27, Kansas State 26

Week 10 Big 12 Predictions

Texas Betting Info (2023)

The Longhorns have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this contest.

The Longhorns have covered the spread four times in eight games.

In games this season when favored by 4 points or more, Texas are 3-4 against the spread.

Two Longhorns games (out of eight) have gone over the point total this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 49.5 points, 5.6 fewer than the average total in this season's Texas contests.

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Wildcats based on the moneyline is 37.7%.

So far this year, the Wildcats have compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Wildcats' eight games with a set total.

The average point total for Kansas State this year is 5.1 points higher than this game's over/under.

Longhorns vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 34.5 16 35.8 10 34.3 18 Kansas State 37.4 15.9 42.6 9.4 28.7 26.7

