The Dallas Stars (7-1-1, riding a three-game winning streak) hit the road against the Vancouver Canucks (7-2-1) at Rogers Arena. The matchup on Saturday, November 4 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.

Stars vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-125) Canucks (+105) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have gone 6-1 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Dallas has played six times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in four of nine games this season.

Stars vs. Canucks Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 29 (19th) Goals 46 (1st) 23 (5th) Goals Allowed 22 (4th) 3 (28th) Power Play Goals 12 (2nd) 2 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (21st)

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars offense's 29 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.

On defense, the Stars have been one of the best units in NHL competition, allowing 23 goals to rank fifth.

The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +6 this season.

