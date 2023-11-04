The Dallas Stars (7-1-1) -- who've won three straight -- visit the Vancouver Canucks (7-2-1) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Stars vs Canucks Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 23 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 29 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roope Hintz 8 5 6 11 2 0 46.8% Joe Pavelski 9 4 6 10 12 4 47.6% Jamie Benn 9 3 6 9 3 9 54.5% Jason Robertson 9 2 6 8 9 10 - Wyatt Johnston 9 3 4 7 3 3 46.8%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 22 total goals (just 2.2 per game), fourth in the league.

The Canucks have scored 46 goals (4.6 per game), No. 1 in the league.

Canucks Key Players