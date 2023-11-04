The Mayor's Cup is the prize when the SMU Mustangs (6-2) and Rice Owls (4-4) clash on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Mustangs are double-digit favorites, by 11.5 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Rice matchup.

SMU vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

SMU vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

SMU vs. Rice Betting Trends

SMU is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Mustangs have been favored by 11.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Rice is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

The Owls have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

SMU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.