The No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (6-2) will play a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the Colorado Buffaloes (4-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 13.5 points. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon State vs. Colorado matchup in this article.

Oregon State vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon State vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Colorado Moneyline BetMGM Oregon State (-13.5) 62.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oregon State (-13.5) 62.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Oregon State vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Oregon State has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Beavers have covered the spread once when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Colorado has compiled a 4-3-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Buffaloes have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

Oregon State & Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon State To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the Pac-12 +225 Bet $100 to win $225 Colorado To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

