How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, November 4
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
In the only matchup on the Liga MX slate on Friday, Club Leon and Puebla FC take the pitch at Estadio Cuauhtemoc.
If you are looking for live coverage of Friday's Liga MX play, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Puebla FC vs Club Leon
Club Leon travels to face Puebla FC at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla.
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: Club Leon (-115)
- Underdog: Puebla FC (+280)
- Draw: (+295)
