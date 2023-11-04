Can we count on Joe Pavelski lighting the lamp when the Dallas Stars clash with the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Joe Pavelski score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Pavelski stats and insights

  • Pavelski has scored in four of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Pavelski's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 22 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

