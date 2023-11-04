The Dallas Stars, Jason Robertson among them, play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. Does a wager on Robertson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jason Robertson vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Robertson has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 17:45 on the ice per game.

Robertson has a goal in two of nine games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In six of nine games this year, Robertson has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Robertson has posted an assist in a game five times this season in nine games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Robertson goes over his points over/under is 66.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Robertson Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +24.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 9 Games 3 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

