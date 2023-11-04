The Houston Cougars (3-5) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road Big 12 matchup with the Baylor Bears (3-5) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The over/under is 58.5 in this matchup.

Baylor is averaging 22.5 points per game offensively this year (101st in the FBS), and is giving up 30 points per game (104th) on the other side of the ball. Houston's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, ceding 416.1 total yards per game, which ranks 24th-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 69th with 382.9 total yards per contest.

Houston Recent Performance

The Cougars are really struggling of late offensively, accumulating 331 yards per game in their past three games (-80-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 433.3 (102nd-ranked).

The Cougars are -31-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (21.7 per game) and -101-worst in points conceded (37).

Houston is 91st in the country in passing yards during its past three games (242 per game), and -77-worst in passing yards conceded (275).

The Cougars are gaining 89 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-92-worst in college football), and conceding 158.3 per game (-20-worst).

In their past three contests, the Cougars have two wins against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

Houston has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Cougars have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

In Houston's seven games with a set total, three have hit the over (42.9%).

This season, Houston has won two out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.

This season, Houston has been at least a +150 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has racked up 2,066 yards on 64.7% passing while tossing 16 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 188 yards with four scores.

Parker Jenkins has rushed 68 times for 321 yards, with three touchdowns.

Stacy Sneed has piled up 44 carries and totaled 236 yards with one touchdown.

Sam Brown has racked up 678 receiving yards on 44 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Joseph Manjack IV has put together a 435-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 35 passes on 47 targets.

Matthew Golden has racked up 389 reciving yards (48.6 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

Nelson Ceaser has racked up 5.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up six TFL and 26 tackles.

Malik Robinson, Houston's top tackler, has 55 tackles this year.

Isaiah Hamilton has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 25 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

