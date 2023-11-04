When the Dallas Stars square off against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Craig Smith score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

  • In one of nine games this season, Smith scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
  • Smith has zero points on the power play.
  • Smith's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 22 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once while averaging 19 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

