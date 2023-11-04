Baylor vs. Houston: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Baylor Bears (3-5) will play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Houston Cougars (3-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Bears are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Houston matchup.
Baylor vs. Houston Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Waco, Texas
- Venue: McLane Stadium
Baylor vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Baylor (-3.5)
|57.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Baylor (-3.5)
|57.5
|-182
|+150
Baylor vs. Houston Betting Trends
- Baylor has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bears have been favored by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Houston has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cougars have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).
Baylor 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
