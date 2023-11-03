Hardin-Jefferson High School will host West Orange-Stark High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM CT.

W. Orange-Stark vs. HJHS Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Sour Lake, TX

Sour Lake, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hardin County Games This Week

Kountze High School at Warren High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Warren, TX

Warren, TX Conference: 3A - District 22

3A - District 22 How to Stream: Watch Here

Jasper High School at Silsbee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Corsicana, TX

Corsicana, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Orange County Games This Week

East Chambers High School at Orangefield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Orange, TX

Orange, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Hargrave High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Huffman, TX

Huffman, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Vidor High School at Splendora High School