There is a game between 1A - teams in Mertzon, TX on Friday, November 3 (beginning at 7:30 PM CT), with Irion County High School hosting Veribest High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Veribest vs. Irion County Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Mertzon, TX

Mertzon, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tom Green County Games This Week

Big Lake-Reagan County High School at Christoval High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3

6:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Christoval, TX

Christoval, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ballinger High School at Grape Creek High School