If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Tyler County, Texas this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tyler County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Kountze High School at Warren High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Warren, TX

Warren, TX Conference: 3A - District 22

3A - District 22 How to Stream: Watch Here

Chester High School at High Island High School