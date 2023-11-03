Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Parker County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Parker County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Parker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Millsap High School at Merkel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Merkel, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita Falls High School at Springtown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Springtown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aledo High School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boyd High School at Peaster High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Weatherford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pilot Point High School at Brock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Brock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peaster High School at Tolar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Tolar, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
