Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Munday High School vs. Archer City High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Archer City High School will host Munday High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Munday vs. Archer City Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Archer City, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Knox County Games This Week
Benjamin High School at Crowell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Crowell, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.