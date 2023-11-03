Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Montgomery County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Montgomery County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Barbers Hill High School at Porter High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: New Caney, TX

New Caney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Ridge High School at Willis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Willis, TX

Willis, TX Conference: 6A - District 13

6A - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

Vidor High School at Splendora High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

City View High School at S & S Consolidated High School