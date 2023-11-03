Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Everman High School vs. Midlothian Heritage High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
We have an intriguing high school matchup in Midlothian, TX on Friday, November 3 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Midlothian Heritage High School hosting Everman High School.
Everman vs. M. Heritage Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Ellis County Games This Week
Blum High School at Avalon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Avalon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ennis High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alvarado High School at Life High School Waxahachie
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Waxahachie, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maypearl High School at Life School Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Tarrant County Games This Week
Diamond Hill- Jarvis High School at Western Hills High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Ridge High School at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haltom High School at Keller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Keller, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bryan Adams High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin High School - Arlington at Bowie High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crowley High School at North Crowley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleburne High School at Azle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Azle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richland High School at Molina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aledo High School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Hills High School at Saginaw High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Boswell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
