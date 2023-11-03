Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Erath County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Erath County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Erath County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Dublin High School at Jacksboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Jacksboro, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
