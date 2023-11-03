Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Colorado High School vs. Stamford High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Friday, November 3, Stamford High School will host Colorado High School, starting at 7:00 PM CT.
Colorado vs. Stamford Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Stamford, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Mitchell County Games This Week
Bronte High School at Loraine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Loraine, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
