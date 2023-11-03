Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Collingsworth County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Collingsworth County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Collingsworth County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Clarendon High School at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Wellington, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
