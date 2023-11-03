On Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM CT, Kilgore High School will host Chapel Hill High School - Tyler in a matchup between 4A - District 16 teams.

Chapel Hill vs. Kilgore Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Kilgore, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Smith County Games This Week

Grace Community School at Bishop Dunne Catholic School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 30
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 2
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Forney High School at Tyler High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Tyler, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

