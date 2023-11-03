Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Buena Vista High School vs. Marfa High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
There is a clash between 1A - teams in Marfa, TX on Friday, November 3 (kicking off at 7:30 PM CT), with Marfa High School hosting Buena Vista High School.
Buena Vista vs. Marfa Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Marfa, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
