Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Brazos Christian School vs. Rosehill Christian School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
There is a clash between 3A - District 7 teams in Tomball, TX on Friday, November 3 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Rosehill Christian School hosting Brazos Christian School.
Brazos Chr. vs. Rosehill Chr. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Tomball, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Harris County Games This Week
Humble High School at Beaumont United
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Park at Cypress Woods High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Springs High School at Bridgeland High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Katy Jordan High School at Morton Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galena Park North Shore High School at Kingwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Humble, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dwight D Eisenhower High School at Spring High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aldine Senior High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Spring, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearland High School at Hastings High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seven Lakes High School at Cinco Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Katy, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paetow High School at Tompkins High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Concordia Lutheran High School at The Village School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brazoswood at Clear Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Webster, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Creek High School at Cypress Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waller High School at Tomball Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Tomball, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingwood Park High School at Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Port Arthur, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goose Creek Memorial High School at Crosby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summer Creek High School at Atascocita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Humble , TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at St Pius X High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Ranch High School at Cypress Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nimitz High School at Dekaney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Woods High School at Northbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Katy High School at James E Taylor High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Katy, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Hargrave High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Huffman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Lakes High School at Langham Creek High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford High School - Houston at Jersey Village High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Fe High School at Willowridge High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Fairbanks High School at Memorial High School - Houston
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Augustine High School at The Emery/Weiner School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tomball High School at Klein Cain High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Klein, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Brazos County Games This Week
Leander Glenn High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harker Heights High School at Bryan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Bryan, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hendrickson High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
