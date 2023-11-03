Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Archer County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Archer County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Archer County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Munday High School at Archer City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Archer City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
