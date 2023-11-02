The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-5) and the TCU Horned Frogs (4-4) square off on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium in a battle of Big 12 opponents.

Texas Tech is putting up 30 points per game on offense, which ranks them 56th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 64th, giving up 25.4 points per contest. TCU is putting up 29.4 points per contest on offense this season (60th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 23 points per game (52nd-ranked) on defense.

TCU vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

TCU vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics

TCU Texas Tech 464.9 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.4 (60th) 379.5 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.5 (54th) 175.4 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176 (41st) 289.5 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.4 (63rd) 13 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (118th) 9 (93rd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (107th)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 1,509 yards on 130-of-198 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 249 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Emani Bailey, has carried the ball 146 times for 851 yards (106.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

John Paul Richardson paces his team with 420 receiving yards on 30 receptions with two touchdowns.

Savion Williams has caught 21 passes and compiled 273 receiving yards (34.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Warren Thompson has racked up 246 reciving yards (30.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has compiled 746 yards (93.3 ypg) on 67-of-113 passing with seven touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 149 rushing yards (18.6 ypg) on 48 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Tahj Brooks has racked up 891 yards on 162 carries while finding the end zone six times.

Cam'Ron Valdez has carried the ball 28 times for 207 yards (25.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Myles Price's 331 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 47 times and has collected 33 catches and four touchdowns.

Jerand Bradley has put up a 319-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes on 61 targets.

Xavier White's 22 catches have yielded 317 yards and one touchdown.

