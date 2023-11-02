How to Watch the Stars vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Having taken three in a row away from home, the Dallas Stars play at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.
You can watch the action on ESPN+ and BSSW to see the Oilers play the Stars.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars' total of 20 goals allowed (2.5 per game) is third in the NHL.
- The Stars have 25 goals this season (3.1 per game), 21st in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 2.4 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (25 total) during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jamie Benn
|8
|3
|5
|8
|2
|7
|56.4%
|Roope Hintz
|7
|3
|5
|8
|0
|0
|47.7%
|Wyatt Johnston
|8
|3
|4
|7
|2
|3
|51.3%
|Joe Pavelski
|8
|3
|4
|7
|8
|3
|44.9%
|Jason Robertson
|8
|2
|5
|7
|7
|9
|-
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers rank 25th in goals against, conceding 32 total goals (four per game) in NHL play.
- The Oilers rank 25th in the league with 22 goals scored (2.8 per game).
- Defensively, the Oilers have given up 31 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (22 total) during that stretch.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Leon Draisaitl
|8
|4
|9
|13
|11
|10
|55.2%
|Zach Hyman
|8
|3
|6
|9
|2
|2
|0%
|Connor McDavid
|6
|2
|7
|9
|9
|9
|53.7%
|Evan Bouchard
|8
|3
|6
|9
|8
|6
|-
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|8
|2
|5
|7
|3
|8
|51.6%
