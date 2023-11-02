Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hill County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Hill County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hill County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Blum High School at Avalon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Avalon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Itasca High School at Axtell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Axtell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kopperl High School at Bynum High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Bynum, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abbott High School at Gholson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Waco, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.