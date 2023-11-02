Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brazos County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Brazos County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brazos County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Leander Glenn High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harker Heights High School at Bryan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Bryan, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Brazos Christian School at Rosehill Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Tomball, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hendrickson High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.