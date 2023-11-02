Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brazoria County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Brazoria County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Brazoria County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Terry High School at Manvel High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alvin High School at Dawson High School - Pearland
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearland High School at Hastings High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Brazoswood at Clear Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Webster, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Angleton High School at Kempner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
