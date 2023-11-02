On Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM CT, Lake Travis High School will host Bowie High School in a game between 6A - Region 26 teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Austin Bowie vs. Lake Travis Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Hutto High School at Weiss High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2

7:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Johnson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2

7:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Buda, TX

Buda, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Pflugerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX Conference: 5A - District 18

5A - District 18 How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Robinson, TX

Robinson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hendrickson High School at College Station High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wimberley High School at Austin Achieve