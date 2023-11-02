Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Argyle High School vs. Creekview High School Game - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Creekview High School will host Argyle High School on Thursday, November 2 at 6:45 PM CT.
Argyle vs. Creekview Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Dallas County Games This Week
Grace Community School at Bishop Dunne Catholic School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 30
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Ridge High School at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bryan Adams High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Highlands High School at Irving High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Irving, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Cedar Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
R L Turner High School at Newman Smith High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coppell High School at Plano Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Macarthur High School - Irving at Berkner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Richardson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearce High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richland High School at Molina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Shelton School at John Paul II High School - Plano
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyvale High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maypearl High School at Life School Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nimitz High School at Dekaney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Dallas High School at L G Pinkston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grandview High School at James Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmer-Hutchins High School at Carter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Denton County Games This Week
Trinity Christian School - Lubbock at Liberty Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Argyle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guyer High School at Rock Hill High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney Boyd High School at Braswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Dallas High School at Denton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Denton, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano West Senior High School at Flower Mound High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcus High School at Plano East Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pilot Point High School at Brock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Brock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Krum High School at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Gainesville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
