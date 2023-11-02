On Thursday, November 2 at 6:30 PM CT, Dawson High School - Pearland will host Alvin High School in a clash between 6A - Region 23 teams.

Alvin vs. Dawson Pearland Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Brazoria County Games This Week

Terry High School at Manvel High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Rosharon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearland High School at Hastings High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 23
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brazoswood at Clear Lake High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Webster, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 24
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Angleton High School at Kempner High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 24
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

