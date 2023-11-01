Wyatt Johnston will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames play on Wednesday at Scotiabank Saddledome, beginning at 8:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Johnston in the Stars-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:05 per game on the ice, is +4.

In three of seven games this year, Johnston has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In four of seven games this year, Johnston has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Johnston has an assist in three of seven games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Johnston has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johnston Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 7 Games 3 7 Points 1 3 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.