Next up for the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-7) is a matchup at home versus the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15.

Upcoming UT Rio Grande Valley games

UT Rio Grande Valley's next matchup information

Opponent: Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Texas A&M-CC Islanders Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Location: UTRGV Fieldhouse

UTRGV Fieldhouse Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top UT Rio Grande Valley players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Elijah Elliott 10 15.5 3.7 2.9 2.3 0.5 37.4% (52-139) 23.9% (11-46) Ahren Freeman 10 11.1 6.1 0.4 0.3 0.8 57.9% (44-76) 0.0% (0-5) Hasan Abdul-Hakim 9 11.7 5.6 4.0 1.2 1.0 50.7% (36-71) 31.3% (5-16) Daylen Williams 10 8.3 6.1 2.7 1.4 0.3 50.8% (31-61) 30.0% (3-10) JJ Howard 10 8.1 1.8 1.2 0.9 0.1 38.5% (25-65) 15.0% (3-20)

