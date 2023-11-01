Next up for the UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) is a matchup versus the Air Force Falcons, starting at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

If you're looking to catch the UT Arlington Mavericks in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming UT Arlington games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UT Arlington's next matchup information

Opponent: Air Force Falcons

Air Force Falcons Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Dickies Arena

Dickies Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UT Arlington's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UT Arlington players

Shop for UT Arlington gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Shemar Wilson 9 14.1 9.2 1.1 0.6 1.6 53.2% (42-79) 40.0% (2-5) DaJuan Gordon 9 10.6 8.3 3.1 1.7 0.1 35.1% (33-94) 24.4% (11-45) Makaih Williams 9 8.9 2.8 3.9 0.8 0.4 38.2% (21-55) 39.1% (9-23) Brandyn Talbot 9 7.6 2.2 2.3 0.6 0.0 40.3% (25-62) 37.2% (16-43) Akili Vining 9 7.3 1.9 2.1 0.4 0.1 42.1% (24-57) 34.6% (9-26)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.