Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars will meet the Calgary Flames at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Looking to bet on Seguin's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Seguin vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin's plus-minus this season, in 16:18 per game on the ice, is 0.

Seguin has scored a goal in one of seven games this year.

In three of seven games this year, Seguin has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In two of seven contests this season, Seguin has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Seguin has an implied probability of 44.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Seguin Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 33 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 7 Games 3 3 Points 3 1 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.