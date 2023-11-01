The New Orleans Pelicans (1-0), on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Paycom Center, play the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Game Information

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 31.4 points last year, plus 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Josh Giddey posted 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season. He also put up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Williams' stats last season included 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He made 52.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

Luguentz Dort posted 13.7 points, 4.6 boards and 2.1 assists. He drained 38.8% of his shots from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Isaiah Joe recorded 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum's numbers last season were 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Jonas Valanciunas averaged 14.1 points, 1.8 assists and 10.2 boards.

Brandon Ingram recorded 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Herbert Jones' numbers last season were 9.8 points, 4.1 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the floor.

Zion Williamson recorded 26 points, 4.6 assists and 7 rebounds.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Thunder Pelicans 117.5 Points Avg. 114.4 116.4 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 46.5% Field Goal % 48% 35.6% Three Point % 36.4%

